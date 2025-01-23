Minister youth affairs & sports to inaugurate SIBA-MUN

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Sindh Minister for sports, Youth Affairs, Anti-Corruption, and Agriculture will inaugurate the SIBA-MUN 3.0 at Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday January 24th.

The event will feature various educational and diplomatic activities.

The SIBA-MUN 3.0 aims to provide a platform for students to engage in diplomatic discussions, debates, and negotiations, promoting critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork skills.