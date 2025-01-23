Minister Youth Affairs & Sports To Inaugurate SIBA-MUN
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Sindh Minister for sports, Youth Affairs, Anti-Corruption, and Agriculture will inaugurate the SIBA-MUN 3.0 at Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday January 24th.
The event will feature various educational and diplomatic activities.
The SIBA-MUN 3.0 aims to provide a platform for students to engage in diplomatic discussions, debates, and negotiations, promoting critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork skills.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Baldia official dismissed from service55 seconds ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment56 seconds ago
-
UET holds 41st BOASAR meeting58 seconds ago
-
Larkana Police rescued missing 09-years old boy from Karachi1 minute ago
-
Minister youth affairs & sports to inaugurate SIBA-MUN1 minute ago
-
Man shot dead, son injured over enmity1 minute ago
-
NA passes ‘The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024’11 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches cleanliness operation in city11 minutes ago
-
'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Girja Road firing over minor issue21 minutes ago
-
IBA Sukkur to host Book Fair 202531 minutes ago
-
Murderer sentenced to life imprisonment31 minutes ago