Minister Zakat distributes Rehmatul Lil Aalameen scholarship cheques among special students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Sunday distributed the Rehmatul Lil Aalameen scholarship cheques among the special students of district Bajour.

In this regard cheque distribution ceremony was held at Khar Jarga Hall district Bajaur under the auspices of KP directorate of social welfare department for Merged Areas in which the provincial minister was chief guest while he was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan, District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajour, Nazim sub division Nawagai and others.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony Anwar Zeb Khan said that the incumbent KP government had taken tangible steps for the welfare of the depressed and financially weak class of the society.

He said the budget of social welfare department for the financial year 2022-23 had been increased to great extent aimed at helping the needy, widows , orphans and other who are financially weak.

"The said scholarship is great step of the KP government and through this scholarship those students who could not continue their education due to financial issues, now they will continue their education as the provincial government awarding 50,000 rupees scholarship to the deserving students", said Anwar Zeb Khan.

He further said that 112 special students of district Bajour would benefit from this scholarship while cheques of the scholarship would be distributed among 1,000 special students belonging to newly merged tribal districts.

He directed the concerned authorities to make sure transparency in distribution of the scholarship cheques among the deserving special students of Newly Merged Districts.