Minister Zakat visits CM complaint cell, responds public queries live

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell (Khapal Chief Minister's Complaints Cell) where the provincial minister responded direct telephone calls of people from various districts of the province and directed the concerned authorities to resolve their problems on early basis.

The provincial minister on the occasion issued orders to the administrative officers of the department to resolve the issues and grievances of the people related to the Zakat and Ushr department while the rest were assured to be resolved soon, said Anwar Zeb Khan.

The Minister said that the provincial government has released Zakat fund for the entire province and the newly merged districts from which the poor and deserving Zakat beneficiaries are benefiting in large numbers.

Minister Zakat and Ushr were given a detailed briefing on the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell. Welcoming the establishment of the Complaints Cell, the provincial minister said that it would close the gap between the people and the elected representatives and the ministers would be easily aware of public issues.