Minister Zeeshan Rafique Visits Flood-hit Daska, Pasrur
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique visited flood-affected areas of Daska and Pasrur teshils of Sialkot district on Saturday. He is in charge of flood relief activities in Gujranwala division.
He was accompanied by Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Parliamentary Secretary Rana Fayaz, and Members of the Provincial Assembly Naveed Ashraf and Rana Arif Harnah. Mian Zeeshan Rafique and Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali supervised the rescue of people stranded in floodwaters in a village of Daska and directed the administration to ensure food supply to the affected households.
Speaking to the media in Daska, Provincial Minister Mian Zeeshan Rafiqu said that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continuous visits are being made to the flood-affected areas. He stated that Sialkot is the first to be affected by floods coming from India without warning, and this time an unusual flood has occurred; however, the administration has provided every possible relief.
Mian Zeeshan Rafique said that in the villages affected by Nullah Aik, the situation has improved significantly compared to three days ago. The administration is working round the clock, and public representatives are also present in the field, he added. He said that there is no complete solution to natural disasters, but all possible measures are being taken to deal with them. He further said that the monsoon began three months ago, and rainwater was drained from cities and villages within a few hours.
The Provincial Minister expressed the resolve that the government will compensate the losses of flood-affected people and provide them with all possible relief.
Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider said that all administrative resources are being utilized to rescue the flood-affected people and deliver food to those trapped in floodwaters. He added that, in view of the current spell of rains, further measures are being taken, and all officers and staff are performing their duties round the clock.
