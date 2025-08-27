Minister Zeeshan visits flood affected areas in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique visited the low-lying areas of Sialkot and spoke to the media at Rangpura Chowk.

On the occasion, the Minister said that he is present in Rangpura, the lowest-lying area of the city, and that such heavy rainfall had never been recorded in the history of Sialkot. He said that 405 millimeters of rainfall in a single day, followed by another 110 millimeters spell during the night, created an emergency situation.

The minister said that public relief is the government’s top priority, wherever flooding has occurred, or where there is a threat, citizens are being safely evacuated to secure locations. He added that the government will also compensate people for their losses, as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif always stands with the people of Punjab in times of hardship.

Mian Zeeshan Rafique reaffirmed his commitment that during this natural calamity, there will be no shortcoming in government efforts. He said that the control room established in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office is operating round-the-clock to facilitate the public.

He further stated that all possible measures are being taken for drainage and relief operations, and until the water flow in Nullah Aik returns to normal, water will remain in the low-lying areas. He said that the district administration, WASA, and Municipal Corporation relief teams are actively working in the field and providing citizens with drinking water and other basic necessities.

He added that government departments have been working continuously for the past 48 hours, and he is personally monitoring the relief operations to ensure that no negligence occurs.