Minister Zeeshan Visits Flood Affected Areas In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique visited the low-lying areas of Sialkot and spoke to the media at Rangpura Chowk.
On the occasion, the Minister said that he is present in Rangpura, the lowest-lying area of the city, and that such heavy rainfall had never been recorded in the history of Sialkot. He said that 405 millimeters of rainfall in a single day, followed by another 110 millimeters spell during the night, created an emergency situation.
The minister said that public relief is the government’s top priority, wherever flooding has occurred, or where there is a threat, citizens are being safely evacuated to secure locations. He added that the government will also compensate people for their losses, as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif always stands with the people of Punjab in times of hardship.
Mian Zeeshan Rafique reaffirmed his commitment that during this natural calamity, there will be no shortcoming in government efforts. He said that the control room established in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office is operating round-the-clock to facilitate the public.
He further stated that all possible measures are being taken for drainage and relief operations, and until the water flow in Nullah Aik returns to normal, water will remain in the low-lying areas. He said that the district administration, WASA, and Municipal Corporation relief teams are actively working in the field and providing citizens with drinking water and other basic necessities.
He added that government departments have been working continuously for the past 48 hours, and he is personally monitoring the relief operations to ensure that no negligence occurs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Zeeshan visits flood affected areas in Sialkot1 minute ago
-
Minister Salman orders immediate evacuation from Ravi riverbed1 minute ago
-
Food Safety team fines hotel over hygiene violations in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
Gates Foundation, WHO to support 465,000 flood-victims1 minute ago
-
Hot, humid weather likely in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Mobile Police Khidmat Centers to facilitate public at doorsteps1 minute ago
-
IUB agricultural researchers strengthening South Punjab’s cotton economy1 minute ago
-
Minister Arora reviews rescue, relief operations in flood-hit area2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt fully active to tackle flood situation: Ministers12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt utilizing all resources for citizens safety: Minister Salman12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to ensure transparency in procurement of biomedical machines12 minutes ago
-
Experts describe “IOMed” potential role in reshaping global dispute resolution22 minutes ago