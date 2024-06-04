Open Menu

Minister Zulfiqar Shah Visits Sindh Museum, Allama Daudpota Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:07 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited the Sindh Museum and Allama Daudpota Library on Tuesday to review the arrangements.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.

During the visit, relevant officers briefed the minister on the available facilities. The provincial minister assessed the arrangements and condition of electricity supply through solar panels.

He also met with students in the library to inquire about their issues and the facilities available to them.

The minister directed the concerned officers to ensure the provision of clean drinking water, new books, furniture and uninterrupted electricity for the students.

He noted that students had previously complained about the heat due to load shedding, which has now been addressed by installing a large solar panel to ensure a steady power supply in the library.

