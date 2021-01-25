UrduPoint.com
Minister,envoy Reiterate Commitment Of Forging Unity Among Muslim Ummah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and the ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Monday discussed issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment and firm resolve to forge unity, brotherhood and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Pakistan and Turkey were all weather friends and success of Turkey was tantamount to the victory of Pakistan. The history of Turkey was depleted with the sacrifices for the glory of islam and peace.

