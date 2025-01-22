Ministerial Committee Discuss Financial, Administrative Matters Of KPPSC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 06:22 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate here Wednesday chaired a meeting of ministerial committee to discuss financial, administrative matters, performance and reforms of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).
The meeting was attended by Minister Elementary and Secondary education Faisal Khan Tarakai, Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Finance Advisor to Chief Minister, Muzammil Aslam, besides officials of KPPSC, law, finance and establishment department.
During meeting, KPPSC officials briefed the committee about Terms of References (ToRs). Various issues were deliberated including proposals to modernize KPPSC examination system, introduction of computer-based examination process.
The meeting also discussed aligning the examination system with modern requirements and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance transparency and efficiency of the commission.
The issue of delayed appointments of 2,000 lecturers was also highlighted and steps for its resolution were emphasized. Proposals to provide necessary funds for commission operating expenses were also considered.
Participants also forwarded proposal to increase the remuneration for paper preparation by 10 percent in line with Universal Consumer price Index (CPI).
