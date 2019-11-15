UrduPoint.com
Ministerial Committee Meets To Address Doctors' Reservations

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:16 PM

Ministerial committee meets to address doctors' reservations

The ministerial committee constituted to address reservations of doctors pertaining to proposed reforms in health sector held its second meeting here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The ministerial committee constituted to address reservations of doctors pertaining to proposed reforms in health sector held its second meeting here on Friday.

Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by provincial ministers including Haji Qalandar Lodhi, Akbar Ayub and representatives of the grand health alliance.

The committee thoroughly discussed issues pertaining to problems and reservations of doctors who recently called off strike following the government's assurances to resolve their problems.

The provincial law minister said grand health alliance and the ministerial committee agreed to resolve all outstanding issues through mutual understanding in view of uplifting health sector and providing best healthcare facilities to people.

Sultan Muhammad directed representatives of the grand health alliance to put forward their reservations and problems in writing in next meeting of the committee.

