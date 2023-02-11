Ministerial committee to probe MDA affairs

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday constituted a ministerial committee to probe irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday constituted a ministerial committee to probe irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA).

According a notification issued here, the committee will be headed by Minister for MDA, Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain while Communications Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Commissioner Mirpur Division, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur , Director General Mirpur Development will be the member of the committee.