UrduPoint.com

Ministerial Committee To Probe MDA Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Ministerial committee to probe MDA affairs

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday constituted a ministerial committee to probe irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday constituted a ministerial committee to probe irregularities in Mirpur Development Authority (MDA).

According a notification issued here, the committee will be headed by Minister for MDA, Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain while Communications Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Commissioner Mirpur Division, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur , Director General Mirpur Development will be the member of the committee.

Related Topics

Assembly Water Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Housing

Recent Stories

IGP reviews security arrangements at police line H ..

IGP reviews security arrangements at police line HQs

55 seconds ago
 Oil stolen from Parco line, case registered

Oil stolen from Parco line, case registered

56 seconds ago
 Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Z ..

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed ..

3 minutes ago
 German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircr ..

German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircraft to Kiev - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Four injured by pet monkey in Attock

Four injured by pet monkey in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son ..

Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son in Attock

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.