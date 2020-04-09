UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministers Appreciate Research Work, Efforts Of NRTC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ministers appreciate research work, efforts of NRTC

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubida Jalal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubida Jalal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur.

During their visit to NRTC Haripur, the Managing Director welcomed the distinguished guest ministers and gave a briefing on the professional working of the NRTC, said a message received here.

During the briefing, the Managing Director said that the NRTC has focused on the national struggle during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.He said that NRTC is known for its world-class products.

He said that NRTC has formed a highly committed team of volunteers who have gained the necessary experience from research and survey.

The team repaired 109 ventilators for free in 18 days. These ventilators are being used in various hospitals across the country.

The Managing Director said the repair was done without ignoring other important aspects. After the briefing, the ministers also visited the Research Facilities and Production Line.

Both ministers praised the research work and the efforts of the NRTC.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology reiterated that NRTC is an example for other industries and we should take maximum advantage of its potential.

Related Topics

Technology Visit Haripur From

Recent Stories

Kapil Dev rejects Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of Pak-In ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan demands Afghanistan to hand over ISIS-K l ..

25 minutes ago

More Than 416 Sailors From USS Roosevelt Carrier H ..

2 minutes ago

Police register 1564 FIRs on violation of section ..

2 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for e-governance, enhanced ..

2 minutes ago

Additional 6.6Mln Americans Seek Jobless Benefits ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.