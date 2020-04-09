Ministers appreciate research work, efforts of NRTC

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubida Jalal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubida Jalal and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur.

During their visit to NRTC Haripur, the Managing Director welcomed the distinguished guest ministers and gave a briefing on the professional working of the NRTC, said a message received here.

During the briefing, the Managing Director said that the NRTC has focused on the national struggle during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.He said that NRTC is known for its world-class products.

He said that NRTC has formed a highly committed team of volunteers who have gained the necessary experience from research and survey.

The team repaired 109 ventilators for free in 18 days. These ventilators are being used in various hospitals across the country.

The Managing Director said the repair was done without ignoring other important aspects. After the briefing, the ministers also visited the Research Facilities and Production Line.

Both ministers praised the research work and the efforts of the NRTC.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology reiterated that NRTC is an example for other industries and we should take maximum advantage of its potential.