Ministers assigned flood review in Gujranwala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora have been assigned the responsibility of reviewing the flood emergency and relief activities in Gujranwala division.

According to DIO handout, notification issued on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, both the ministers will review the coordination between government agencies in Gujranwala division and the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

Both the ministers will also visit the flood-affected areas.