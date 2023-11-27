Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir and Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir participated in the central event commemorating the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the revered spiritual leader of the Sikh community, held at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir and Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir participated in the central event commemorating the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the revered spiritual leader of the Sikh community, held at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib.

The ministers engaged with thousands of Sikh pilgrims hailing from across the globe, including the UK, Australia, USA, Canada, and India, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Minister Amir Mir meticulously inspected the arrangements at Gurudwara Janamasthan, focusing on cleanliness, security, and overall logistics. Both caretaker ministers actively participated in the Nagarkirtan procession and other festivities.

Expressing a warm welcome to pilgrims from around the world at Nankana Sahib, Minister Amir Mir extended congratulations on Baba Guru Nanak Dev's birthday. He emphasized that Pakistan is a bouquet of diverse religions, where Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, and Parsis bloom as its vibrant flowers. Amir Mir highlighted the beauty of religious diversity in the country and underscored that followers of all faiths enjoy absolute freedom in Pakistan.

"The provision of essential facilities to both local and international pilgrims ranks as the top priority for the Punjab government," he stated. He urged the continuation of Baba Guru Nanak's message of peace, love, harmony, and goodness.

Acknowledging the freedom granted to the Sikh community to visit Babaji's birthplace in Pakistan at their convenience, Amir Mir encouraged global pilgrims to carry back cherished memories of sincere hospitality, inspiring them to return for future pilgrimages.

Caretaker Auqaf Minister Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed confidence that participants in Babaji's birthday celebrations would forever treasure the genuine hospitality and warmth extended by Pakistan. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive facilities, ensuring that the religious rites of Sikh pilgrims are conducted seamlessly. Nasir envisioned a lasting impression of Pakistan's hospitality resonating with the pilgrims, fostering a deep connection that beckons them to return for future religious observances.