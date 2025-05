Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Punjab Minister for Minerals Sardar Shair Ali Khan Gorchani visited the home of martyred soldier Muhammad Khalid Gopang of Pakistan Armed Forces in Rajanpur on Monday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Punjab Minister for Minerals Sardar Shair Ali Khan Gorchani visited the home of martyred soldier Muhammad Khalid Gopang of Pakistan Armed Forces in Rajanpur on Monday.

They conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred soldier and prayed for elevation of his stature in the afterlife.

They were accompanied by MNA Ammar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, MPA Sardar Abdul Aziz Juggan Khan Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Shafqatullah Mushtaq, DPO Farooq Amjad, senior military officers, ADCR Imran Mumtaz, ADCG Sifaatullah Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Leghari, Irfan Akram Bodla, Mir Yousuf Gorchani, and other notables of the area.