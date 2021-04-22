UrduPoint.com
Ministers Call On Chief Minister Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM assured to early resolve the issues.

The CM said Rs. 5.5 billion Ramazan Package had been offered to facilitate the people in the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and pointed out that Punjab was the only province where 10 kg flour bag was available at Rs. 375 while 20 kg bag at Rs. 860 in the open market.

Similarly, sugar was available at Rs.

65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars and other items were also available at subsidized rates. The ministers were deputed to monitor the Ramazan Package and indiscriminate action was being carried out against hoarders and illegal profiteers, he added.

He asserted that illegal profiteering would not be allowed as jail was the best place for the price-hike mafia.

The CM added that PDM had become a thing of the past and those claiming to hold a long march or tender resignations had lost their credibility as people could not be served through hollow slogans, he added.

