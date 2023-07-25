Open Menu

Ministers Calls On Matiullah, Congratulate For Inclusion In Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Ministers Manzoor Khan Afridi, Taj Mohammad Afridi, Sawal Nazeer and Shafiullah along with Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Hidayatullah Afridi called on KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs, Matiullah Marwat on Tuesday in his office and congratulated him for his induction as minister in the provincial cabinet

On this occasion, the caretaker minister thanked the ministers and expressed his commitment that he would take to fulfill the heavy responsibilities assigned to him in the existing caretaker provincial government.

He said that he will strive to play his role in improving the performance of all the departments under his supervision.

During the meeting, the provincial ministers extended their good wishes to Caretaker Minister Matiullah Marwat for his inclusion in the caretaker cabinet.

