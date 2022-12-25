UrduPoint.com

Ministers Condole With PPP Leader Lal Bakhsh Over Death Of His Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ministers condole with PPP leader Lal Bakhsh over death of his wife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Giyanchand Essarani and Sindh Chief Minister Coordinator Shahzad Memon arrived at Bhutto House on Sunday.

They offered condolences to the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and former provincial minister Lal Bakhsh Bhutto on the sad demise of his wife.

They shared the grief with the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

