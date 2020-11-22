Ministers condoles death of minor girl, visit her home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :On the special directives of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan spokesman Kamran Bangash and Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited Badaber village and offered condolences to the family of the slain Layyah.

The two ministers met Layyah's father and conveyed a special message from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Assuring Layyah's father, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Kamran Bangash said that the killers would be punished in any case. He said that Layyah was the daughter of the nation and would continue to bring justice.

Referring to the action against the killers, Information Assistant Kamran Bangash clarified that the police have started a scientific operation to trace the killers, they will soon reach the brutal killers. Appealing to the people on the occasion, the Minister Health and Finance Taimur Saleem said that the people should immediately inform the police about the sexual beasts around them as the government would reach the wanted killers only with the cooperation of the people.