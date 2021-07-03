(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Saturday expressed their deep sense of shock and sorrow over the demise of Advisor Tax Policy of KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) Iftikhar Qutab, who died of cardiac arrest earlier today

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Saturday expressed their deep sense of shock and sorrow over the demise of Advisor Tax Policy of KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) Iftikhar Qutab, who died of cardiac arrest earlier today.

His funeral prayer would be offered on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the open yard adjacent to the mosque near his residence House13, Street 6, Sector B-2, Bahria Enclave (Block A) Islamabad while his burial will be taking place at the nearby graveyard of Bahria Enclave, Islamabad.

Late Ifthikhar Qutab belonged to 10th common customs group. He served at collectorate of customs Karachi as Chief Collector. He also performed as Member CBR and Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority. Lastly, his services were hired by the KP government as Advisor Tax Policy KPRA owing to his past outstanding performance as financial policies and administrative manager.

Born on February 24,1957, late Iftikhar Qutab belonged to Sahiwal district of Punjab province (Al Q136 Chak 135/9 dakhana khas). He did MA psychology from Punjab University and MA IR from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad with distinction.