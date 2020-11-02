Ministers, Deputy Speaker congratulate Chief Minister on his recovery from COVID-19

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker, provincial ministers and other political leaders met Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and congratulated him for his recovery from coronavirus on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker, provincial ministers and other political leaders met Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and congratulated him for his recovery from coronavirus on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Ministers Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Noor Mohammad Dammar, Haji Mohammad Khan Ture Utmankhel, Advisor to CM for Labour and Manpower Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri, Parliamentary Secretaries Sardar Masood Khan Loni, Dhanish Kumar, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji, senior vice president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), former provincial minister Mir Asim Kurd Galu and Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani called on Mir Jam Kamal Khan at CM Office.

On this occasion, all the leaders congratulated the Chief Minister for his recovery from the coronavirus.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and all those who prayed for his speedy recovery from the COVID-19.