UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministers, Deputy Speaker Congratulate Chief Minister On His Recovery From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:28 PM

Ministers, Deputy Speaker congratulate Chief Minister on his recovery from COVID-19

Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker, provincial ministers and other political leaders met Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and congratulated him for his recovery from coronavirus on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker, provincial ministers and other political leaders met Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and congratulated him for his recovery from coronavirus on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Ministers Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Noor Mohammad Dammar, Haji Mohammad Khan Ture Utmankhel, Advisor to CM for Labour and Manpower Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri, Parliamentary Secretaries Sardar Masood Khan Loni, Dhanish Kumar, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji, senior vice president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), former provincial minister Mir Asim Kurd Galu and Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani called on Mir Jam Kamal Khan at CM Office.

On this occasion, all the leaders congratulated the Chief Minister for his recovery from the coronavirus.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and all those who prayed for his speedy recovery from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Sardar Masood Khan All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

1 minute ago

No shortage of yarn in Pakistan: APTMA

3 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Says to Visit Russia in 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Two-thirds of Slovaks tested for virus, 1% positiv ..

3 minutes ago

Power Ministry clarifies news item

3 minutes ago

US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rig ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.