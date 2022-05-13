Ministers direct HDA to complete water filtration plant

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro have directed the Hyderabad Development Authority to immediately complete the project of water filtration plant in Hussainabad area of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro have directed the Hyderabad Development Authority to immediately complete the project of water filtration plant in Hussainabad area of Hyderabad.

The spokesman of HDA informed here Friday that after the directives of Director General HA Muhammad Sohail Khan visited the plant and other ongoing development schemes of the authority and directed the concerned staff and contractor to complete the filtration plant's project within 3 months.

The DG observed that the delay in completion of the plant was not helping the authority and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to meet the growing demand of water.

The spokesman apprised that the plant was being built on 17 acres of land in Hussainabad.

He said the DG directed the contractor and the staff to not only complete the project in 3 months but also ensure quality of the construction.

The DG expressed hope that after its completion the plant would end the water shortage problems in parts of Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.