Ministers discuss corona relief package with task force members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan and Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday attended a meeting of the task force, set up on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss the relief package for the cironavirus pandemic affected people.

Members of the task force including Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Ali Asjad, Saqib Manan, Mujahid Sherdil and others were also present.

The committee members briefed the ministers, who are also convener and deputy convener of the task force, about the relief package for labourers and workers who lost their work due to the coronavirus. The meeting reviewed the steps taken to collect the data of the registered labourers from different departments.

Ansar Majeed said that the Labour Department had provided data of all registered workers.

Aslam Iqbal said that relief package would be given to all labours and daily-wagers, who had become unemployed due to corona pandemic.

Ansar Majeed said that most of the data of daily-wagers had been gathered. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that support of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would also be obtained in that regard.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, financial assistance would be provided to all workers and labourers, Ansar Majeed added.