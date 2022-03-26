Ministers discuss development projects with Punjab CM

Federal and provincial ministers and assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Kamalia on Saturday and apprised him about the ongoing development projects in Kamalia and Toba Tek Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal and provincial ministers and assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Kamalia on Saturday and apprised him about the ongoing development projects in Kamalia and Toba Tek Singh.

Buzdar said that under the annual development programme, 407 ongoing and other new development projects in district Toba Tek Singh would be completed with Rs 5 billion, according to a handout issued here.

Similarly, Rs 1.3 billion would be spent on 171 projects of community development.

Under sustainable development projects, 474 schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs 890 million and Rs 500 million would be spent on the construction and expansion of the roads for easy access from fields to market.

He said new projects worth Rs 4 billion were being launched in Toba Tek Singh under the district development programme. People of district Toba Tek Singh would get free-of-cost treatment facilities up to one million rupees from public and private hospitals through Sehat Insaf cards.

Those who met the chief minister include Farrukh Habib, Riaz Fityana, Ashifa Riaz, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Nasrullah Dreshak and others.

Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO, DC Toba Tek Singh and others were also present.