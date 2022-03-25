UrduPoint.com

Ministers Discuss No Confidence Motion With MQM Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Ministers discuss no confidence motion with MQM delegation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met with the allies of the government in a bid to defeat the no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met with the allies of the government in a bid to defeat the no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign minister along with Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak met the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). They conveyed to the MQM delegation an important message of the prime minister.

Qureshi said the meetings regarding the non-confidence motion would continue. He said he had a positive and fruitful meeting with the MQM leaders.

The MQM delegation included Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem, Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif and Sadiq Iftikhar.

