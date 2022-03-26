UrduPoint.com

Ministers Discuss No Confidence Motion With MQM Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday met allies of the government in a bid to defeat the no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign minister along with Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak met the delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

They conveyed to the MQM delegation an important message of the prime minister.

Qureshi said the meetings regarding the no confidence motion would continue.

He said he had a positive and fruitful meeting with the MQM leaders.

The MQM delegation included Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem, Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Javed Hanif and Sadiq Iftikhar.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on phone.

It was decided that the foreign minister along with Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak will meet the Chaudhry brothers in Lahore on Saturday.

They would convey an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

