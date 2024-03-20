Ministers Dismiss Any Government Change Move In AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Senior most Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Col Waqar Ahmad Noor along with 5 other ministers have categorically dismissed the impression that there might be any move to change the government in the region.
Addressing a press conference accompanying five ministers from all the three ruling parties including Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayoob, Majid Khan, Ahmad Raza Qaderi, Nisar Ansar Abdali and Akbar Ibrahim, said that there is disinformation and propaganda spread by certain elements with vested interests, even as the government works to perform better than previous administrations.
The minister claimed that the government was committed to establishing good governance and accountability across the board. He said that elements threatened by the accountability were propagating maliciously to destabilize the process.
He made it clear that Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Was clean and will fearlessly continue the process of accountability in the region.
He said all the coalition parties were united to continue the government headed by Ch. Anwar ul Haq for the whole tenure. He said Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq will go by book and rules only for the betterment of the governance and the people affected by strict compliance of rules and regulations were making hue and cry against the government to destabilize it.
He said Mr. Haq had no weakness to come under blackmailing by mafias.
He said funds had been diverted for the development schemes and social sectors like health by cutting down the non-development expenditures by the Prime Minister.
Minister for Inland Revenue Abdul Majid Khan, Minister for Local Government and rural development Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Minister Health Ansar Abadali also spoke on the occasion and expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq dispelling the impression that any move was on the way for the change of government in the region.
