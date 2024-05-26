Ministers express grief over death of legendary actor Talat Hussain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Sindh Ministers including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Zulfikar Shah, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and others expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of well-known actor Talat Hussain, who passed away on Sunday morning.

They said that the late Talat Hussain was a teacher in acting. They said that the actor had proved himself in acting at national and international levels.

They said that the services of the deceased actor to the entertainment industry would always be remembered.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.