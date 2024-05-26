Ministers Express Grief Over Death Of Legendary Actor Talat Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Sindh Ministers including Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Zulfikar Shah, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and others expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of well-known actor Talat Hussain, who passed away on Sunday morning.
They said that the late Talat Hussain was a teacher in acting. They said that the actor had proved himself in acting at national and international levels.
They said that the services of the deceased actor to the entertainment industry would always be remembered.
They also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scrutiny committee meeting on medical grounds retirement cases held in Abbottabad33 seconds ago
-
KP food department to purchase wheat, establish separate vending machines36 seconds ago
-
World Economic Forum lists best countries for tourism in 202439 seconds ago
-
Bus traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi meets accident near Qalandarabad42 seconds ago
-
CM KP condoles death of renowned actor Talat Hussain10 minutes ago
-
46C temperature recorded in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches online portal for sacrificial animal purchases31 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museum forge new cultural partnership41 minutes ago
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Prices of roti, bakery items reduced41 minutes ago
-
Citizen foils robbery, kills suspect in Sarjani Town41 minutes ago
-
SPARC) organizes a policy dialogue on tobacco taxation50 minutes ago