Ministers, Former NA Speaker Inspect Health Projects In Swabi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Minister for Irrigation Aaqibullah, and former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday visited Swabi to inspect ongoing health infrastructure projects
Accompanied by Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Roghani, and other officials, the ministers visited the under-construction building of Women and Children Hospital in Swabi.
During the briefing, Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali informed that the project would incur a cost of 3.8 billion rupees, with 236 million rupees allocated for the current financial year. The hospital, comprising 260 beds, is being constructed on a 46 kanal land allocated for it. 55% of the construction work has been completed and with funds available, the hospital is expected to be fully operational by June 2025.
Additionally, Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Irrigation Minister Aaqibullah, and former Speaker of the National Assembly also visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi. They were welcomed by MS Noor Alam, who briefed them about the ongoing construction of a new hospital building to replace the dilapidated one. The only pending task in the DHQ is the installation of elevators, which the ministers directed to be completed promptly.
During the visit, the ministers inspected various departments of the newly constructed hospital. DG Health Dr. Shaukat Ali briefed the ministers that the hospital covers an area of six kanals, with a total cost of 946.46 million rupees.
So far, 86% of the allocated funds have been utilized, and 93% of the construction work has been completed. The ministers directed to transfer the hospital administration to the new building by April 30th 2024.
