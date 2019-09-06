UrduPoint.com
Ministers, Governors, CMs To Visit Homes Of Martyrs: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Ministers, governors, CMs to visit homes of martyrs: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Defence Day would be observed as a day to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Federal and provincial ministers, governors, chief ministers and members of National Assembly and provincial assemblies would go to the homes of martyrs.

They would pay tribute to the sons of soil who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would take forward the obligation of "let's go to the home of the martyr", Firdous informed.

She said the special prayers would be offered at the Friday congregations for security of the country, elevation of the status of the martyrs and for the success of the freedom movement of the Kashmiris.

