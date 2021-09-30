Ministers grieved over death of journalist Gulshan Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Ministers Shabir Ali Bijarani and Gyanchand Israni have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Gulshan Sheikh.

In their joint condolence statement on Thursday, they said that Gulshan Sheikh achieved a high position in the field of journalism through hard work and dedication.

The provincial ministers said that the bereaved family and the journalist community share in the grief.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed soul in eternal peace, raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.