Ministers Hold Consultation Over Highlighting IOJK Situation On Aug 5

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Planning Minister Asad Umar met here Tuesday and held in-depth consultations on highlighting the ongoing worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The ministers discussed importance of drawing the world's attention towards the curfew imposed in IOJK since last August 5 - the day India revoked special status of Kashmir.

The ministers also exchanged views on the current situation of coronavirus in the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said despite limited resources, the government took effective measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He mentioned that smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was being acknowledged the world over.

The foreign minister stressed ensuring implementation of safety guidelines during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to better cope with the challenge of coronavirus.

The ministers also discussed overall political situation in the country.

