Ministers Inaugurate Celebrations Of Cultural Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Ministers inaugurate celebrations of cultural day

Information and Culture Department Punjab organized events across the province to celebrate Punjab Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Information and Culture Department Punjab organized events across the province to celebrate Punjab Culture Day. The main event was held in Al-Hamra Lahore where Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir and Minister Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the Punjab Culture Day celebrations.

The ministers watched the documentary on cultural heroes and enjoyed colorful cultural performances.

Amir Mir addressed the ceremony in Punjabi and said that the culture of Punjab was a beautiful blend of fascinating cultural colors of different regions of the province. The purpose of celebrating this day was to show the colors of Punjab's beautiful culture to the world. Culture Day celebrations were being organized at the government level across Punjab including Lahore.

The culture of plains, pothohari and desert areas had been highlighted on this day, he added.

Punjab's culture, festivals, food, costumes and ancient places were filled with thousands of colors. He said that Punjabi culture reflected unity, love and human respect.

The provincial ministers visited the cultural village and observed scenes of rural life in Punjab. Souvenirs were presented to Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir in the ceremony.

Renowned singers Taranum Naz, Arif Lohar, Sain Zahoor and other artists performed their art in the cultural show. Amir Mir congratulated Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik, DG PILAC Binish Fatima Sahi, Executive Director Al- Hamra Nazia Jabeen, Executive Director PUCAR Mehboob Alam, and DGPR officers for the successful conduct of the event.

