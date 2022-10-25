Ministers inaugurate door-to-door garbage lifting work in Hyderabad, Kotri

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said the provincial government had decided to complete the development projects across the province and in this context, with the joint cooperation of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Turkish company Atlas, garbage will be collected from door-to-door in Hyderabad and Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said the provincial government had decided to complete the development projects across the province and in this context, with the joint cooperation of Sindh Solid Waste Management board and Turkish company Atlas, garbage will be collected from door-to-door in Hyderabad and Kotri.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of door-to-door garbage collection in Hyderabad and Kotri cities.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Member of National Assembly Tariq Shah Jamot, Members of Provincial Assembly Jabbar Khan, Nadeem Siddiqui, Aajiz Dhamrah, Moula Bux Chandio and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

In the first phase, 60 mini trippers, 3 mechanical sweepers, 20 compactors, 10 loaders, 6 tractor trolleys would be used to collect garbage from door to door in 134 UCs of Municipal Committee Kotri, Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad. Nasir Hussain Shah said and added that 10 dumpers and 1400 sanitary workers would dispose of 1084 tons of waste at the landfill site on daily basis.

The provincial minister further said that apart from cleaning 350 square kilometres of roads daily, garbage would be lifted from 364,000 houses.

He said that from January 2023, the work of collecting garbage from house to house would be started in Hyderabad Rural, after which it would be extended to Tando Muhammad Khan and other areas as well.

He hoped that the Turkish company Atlas would perform better. Islamic brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey have excellent relations and such action would further improve these relations, Nasir Shah added.

He said many schemes across Sindh were in a slow pace, on which party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed that these schemes should be completed as soon as possible.

In the recent rains, there has been a lot of damage to the infrastructure across the province, for which the work of restoring the roads and infrastructure has started, the minister said.

He said that along with the garbage disposal, we are also cleaning the political garbage.

Earlier, MD Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Chana gave details about the work of collecting garbage from house to house in Hyderabad and Kotri.

Turkey's commercial attache Yusuf Yildirim also addressed the event. Later the provincial ministers cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the garbage collection from door-to-door.

Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon,DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Amjad Shaikh were also present on the occasion.