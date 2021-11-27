Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the new office of Punjab Mental Health in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the new office of Punjab Mental Health in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) here on Saturday.

The health minister planted a tree as part of the clean and green Pakistan initiative besides distributing prizes among position holders in the painting competition organized by the PIMH.

She also chaired a meeting at Mental Health Authority. Both the ministers reviewed the master plan of the Institute of Mental Health, Training Institute and kitchen.

The health minister said that amendments were required in Mental Health Authority Act to streamline the system and to facilitate patients. She said the Institute of Mental Health continued to serve patients during all four waves of the coronavirus pandemic. She said currently, more than 1100 patients were getting free diagnosis, treatment and subsistence support.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to deliver 'Sehat Sahulat Card' to all 29.3 million families of Punjab from January. Currently, 8.5 million families were getting free quality treatment in Punjab, she added.

"So far we have hired over 46000 doctors, nurses, male nurses and paramedical staff" she mentioned.

Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said full support would be provided for the skill development of recovered patients. He said 'Kisan Card' was an excellent project by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said people would fall under debt burden during treatment of family members in the past. He offered all-out support for the Institute of Mental Health and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide best quality healthcare services to the people of Punjab.

Earlier, both the ministers were briefed that a zoo and playland had already been developed at the Institute while memory clinic would soon be established. More than 2500 saplings have been planted at the Institute under the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative. TEVTA has been requested to start skill development program for recovered patients.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Executive Director Dr. Mohammad Ashraf, Advocate Mian Zahid ur Rehman Bata and members of the Mental Health Authority.