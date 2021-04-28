UrduPoint.com
Ministers Inaugurate Service Delivery Center At Alpuri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estate, Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the services delivery center at Alpuri tehsil of Shangla District.

At the inauguration ceremony, Qalandar Khan Lodhi said that the service delivery center would provide better facilities to the people in less time. The provincial government, he said was facilitating access to services to the people under the Good Governance Policy.

The provincial minister said that the KP government was paying special attention towards remote and backward areas.

Using GIS and other technologies, the provincial government was moving towards digital governance in which services will be made available to the public in a short period of time.

He said that information related to individual property could now be obtained with a single click.

All the staff of Revenue would be available for the people in one center in which all the data and services would be available to the public on computer.

During the visit, Deputy Director Database Faiz-ur-Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on the progress in land computerization.

