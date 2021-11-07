Ministers inspect development projects in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Provincial Minister for Local Governments Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inspected development projects, completed in Bhakewal Pind, Allama Iqbal Town, here on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Basharat Khokhar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Rana Shaheryar and others also accompanied them.

The federal minister, while addressing a ceremony, organised in this connection, said that provision of basic amenities to people was top priority of the government.

He said that development projects worth Rs 100 million had been completed in the area, adding that Sui gas and sewerage pipelines had also been laid whereas streets had been constructed.

He said that installation of street-lights in the area would also start soon.

Punjab Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that a separate tube-well for supplying water to Bhakewal Pind and water filtration plant for clean water were also being installed. The PTI government had fulfilled its promises made with the people of the area, he added.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that provision of basic facilities to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was the top priority of the present government.

The residents of Bhakewal Pind expressed gratitude to ministers Shafqat Mehmood and Main Mehmood-ur-Rasheed over completion of development work and thanked them for carrying out record development work in the area.