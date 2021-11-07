UrduPoint.com

Ministers Inspect Development Projects In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Ministers inspect development projects in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Provincial Minister for Local Governments Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inspected development projects, completed in Bhakewal Pind, Allama Iqbal Town, here on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Basharat Khokhar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Rana Shaheryar and others also accompanied them.

The federal minister, while addressing a ceremony, organised in this connection, said that provision of basic amenities to people was top priority of the government.

He said that development projects worth Rs 100 million had been completed in the area, adding that Sui gas and sewerage pipelines had also been laid whereas streets had been constructed.

He said that installation of street-lights in the area would also start soon.

Punjab Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that a separate tube-well for supplying water to Bhakewal Pind and water filtration plant for clean water were also being installed. The PTI government had fulfilled its promises made with the people of the area, he added.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that provision of basic facilities to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was the top priority of the present government.

The residents of Bhakewal Pind expressed gratitude to ministers Shafqat Mehmood and Main Mehmood-ur-Rasheed over completion of development work and thanked them for carrying out record development work in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Water Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Zeeshan Siddiqui Gas Sunday Government Top Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

2 hours ago
 28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

3 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

5 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.