Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai Receive Detailed Briefing On Power Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 04:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastagir Khan and Minister of State Hashim Notezai had received a detailed briefing on power sector here at the Ministry.

The Ministers were briefed by the Secretary Power Division and officials regarding Ministry's wings, entities, ongoing projects and financial challenges, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Khurram Dastgir questioned the officials in detail about the electricity demand and supply gap and solicited suggestions about eliminating load-shedding immediately.

He said that he was acting vigorously upon Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's direction to curb load-shedding and to provide electricity to citizens as well as to industry to kindle economic growth.

The minister issued directions to all distribution companies for timely redress of public complaints.

He emphasized enhancing efficiency of government-owned power plants in order to reduce electricity price.

He vowed more openness and transparency in working of the Ministry.

