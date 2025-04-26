Minister’s Launches Complaint Cell To Ensure Transparency In Maritime Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhury, on Saturday launched a complaint cell aimed at key component of the upcoming comprehensive reforms agenda in maritime sector for promoting transparency and ensuring faster delivery of public services.
In line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry launched the complaint cell, which is a new platform dedicated to receiving public grievances and suggestions related to maritime affairs, said a press release.
At the inauguration of complaint cell, the minister stated that the launch reflects the vision of the prime minister, who has emphasized the importance of open communication between government institutions and the public.
He said, “This complaint cell demonstrates the government’s commitment to good governance and public service, acting as a bridge between the ministry and all stakeholders, including citizens, seafarers, port users, and investors.
”
Through the minister’s complaint cell, individuals can now lodge complaints, highlight issues, or offer constructive suggestions regarding maritime operations, port management, shipping policies, and other areas falling under the ministry’s jurisdiction. The feedback collected will help in policy refinement, service improvement, and quick resolution of legitimate concerns.
Junaid Chaudhry said this initiative is aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and greater stakeholder engagement in maritime governance.
The complaint cell will be available online through the ministry’s official website and accessible via email and phone. A dedicated team will ensure timely responses and effective follow-ups.
The federal minister noted this step marks a significant milestone in the ministry’s efforts to modernize and make the country’s maritime sector more efficient, people-centric, and responsive.
Recent Stories
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus shade construction infront of Nishtar emergency gate begins3 minutes ago
-
Minister’s launches complaint cell to ensure transparency in maritime sector3 minutes ago
-
Silent Healers:Honoring veterinary heroes on World Veterinary Day13 minutes ago
-
Govt to offer Rs.30,000 per acre for sesame cultivation13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders appreciate Pakistan's measured response to Indian propaganda after Pahalgam attack33 minutes ago
-
ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC1 hour ago
-
India remains actual spoiler of peace in South Asian region: KMS2 hours ago
-
Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh calls for unity against India's Indus water treaty move2 hours ago
-
Emergency declared at NIPA water Hydrant as fire breaks out in shopping centre2 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review polio Eradication Campaign9 hours ago
-
HSC examination to start from May 5: Chairman BISE SBA11 hours ago
-
Predicting disasters, tackling climate change crucial for survival: PU VC11 hours ago