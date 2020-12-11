UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministers Lay Stress On Enhancing Milk, Meat Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Ministers lay stress on enhancing milk, meat production

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Minister for livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Friday laid emphasis on dynamic role of private sector in enhancing production of milk and meat.

In a meeting held to review performance of livestock and dairy development department, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that enhanced role of private sector in increasing milk production was the need of the hour. He said that locally produced vaccines for animals should be brought at par with international standards, says an official release issued here.

He said there should be a ban on slaughtering underage calves and stressed to promote animals' nurturing to the age when they attain maximum weight.

Gardezi said that livestock department needed to improve by overpowering deficiencies and come up with a plan and execute it with enhanced capacity.

He said that livestock plan should also focus on buffaloes instead of paying attention to only cows. He said that cattle rearers and veterinary doctors should undergo special training in accordance with modern trends.

Livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak highlighted the importance of pasteurizing and packing of milk . He said that the department need to ensure continuity in policy enforcement, enhancing capacity and proper utilization of its land.

Earlier, secretary livestock presented a comprehensive growth strategy encompassing nine divisions of Punjab to enhance milk and meat production.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Jahanian Weight

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

45 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

1 hour ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

1 hour ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

2 hours ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.