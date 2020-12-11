Ministers lay stress on enhancing milk, meat production

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Minister for livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Friday laid emphasis on dynamic role of private sector in enhancing production of milk and meat.

In a meeting held to review performance of livestock and dairy development department, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that enhanced role of private sector in increasing milk production was the need of the hour. He said that locally produced vaccines for animals should be brought at par with international standards, says an official release issued here.

He said there should be a ban on slaughtering underage calves and stressed to promote animals' nurturing to the age when they attain maximum weight.

Gardezi said that livestock department needed to improve by overpowering deficiencies and come up with a plan and execute it with enhanced capacity.

He said that livestock plan should also focus on buffaloes instead of paying attention to only cows. He said that cattle rearers and veterinary doctors should undergo special training in accordance with modern trends.

Livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak highlighted the importance of pasteurizing and packing of milk . He said that the department need to ensure continuity in policy enforcement, enhancing capacity and proper utilization of its land.

Earlier, secretary livestock presented a comprehensive growth strategy encompassing nine divisions of Punjab to enhance milk and meat production.