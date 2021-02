Ministers meet Chief Minister Balcohistan

Provincial ministers and assembly members called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial ministers and assembly members called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hassani, Provincial Minister for food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Provincial Adviser on Labor and Manpower Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri, Members of Assembly Mir Naseebullah Marri and Lala Rashid Baloch were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, political issues, solution of constituency issues and Senate elections were discussed.