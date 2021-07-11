(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar said on Saturday that a rapid growth in population was posing threat to national development process which needed effective and comprehensive measures to control it.

In his message on 'World Population Day', he added that in this regard, Ulema and Mashaikh could play an eminent role in creating awareness among the people.

He said that countries with higher population ratio to their resources were lagging behind on all economic and social development fronts.

Provincial Minister said that Punjab government was taking comprehensive measures to create awareness among the people to control abnormal population growth, and a sum of Rs 2100 million had been allocated for Population Welfare Department.

He said that proper interval among the birth of children was very important for the health of mother and child, citing that a mother should feed her new born baby for almost two and half years, which was also a basic right of a newborn.