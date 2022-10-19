UrduPoint.com

Ministers, MNAs From Merged Tribal Areas Meet PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Federal ministers and members of the National Assembly from the merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal ministers and members of the National Assembly from the merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

Among those who met the prime minister included Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaluddin.

During the meeting, they discussed the development works in their respective Constituencies as well as the overall political situation in the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

