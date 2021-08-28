Ministers, MPAs discuss women rights

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has presided over a consultative meeting of women MPAs on prevention of violence, harassment and sexual abuse against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has presided over a consultative meeting of women MPAs on prevention of violence, harassment and sexual abuse against women.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Parliamentary Women Development Secretary Sania Kamran, Chairperson Gender Main Streaming Committee Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar, Chairperson Women Protection Authority Fatima Chadhar, Chairperson Women Task Force and concerned stakeholders.

All female MPAs participants strongly condemned all forms of violence against women and demanded immediate punishment for the perpetrators.

Suggestions for smart courts, speedy justice and punishment were considered. Suggestions for young girls' educational, cognitive and health activities, including judo and cadet courses, were also under discussion. Discussions were also held on the One Window Joint Action Plan of all concerned stakeholders.

Provincial Minister Ashifa Riaz said that all stakeholders should play their due role in overcoming violence against women. She said that the concerned departments should ensure immediate implementation of existing laws for the elimination of sexual violence against women and gender discrimination.