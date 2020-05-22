Ministers, MPAs meet Chief Minister, discus virus, political issues

Provincial ministers -- Dr Yasmin Rashid, Akhtar Malik, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai, and Punjab Assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the latest coronavirus situation as well as political matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial ministers -- Dr Yasmin Rashid, Akhtar Malik, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai, and Punjab Assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the latest coronavirus situation as well as political matters.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM appealed to citizens to protect themselves from coronavirus as well as their loved ones by staying at homes. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be followed including social discussing and use of masks while going out for Eid shopping, he added. He stressed that the coronavirus attack was not over yet; therefore, necessary precautions and safety measures were imperative to avoid it.

"We are also facing joblessness and poverty along with the onslaught of coronavirus," he regretted.

The CM said that devotees visiting shrines should fully follow social distancing policy. The CM said that the decision of restoring business activities had been made to save the public from hunger.

The government wanted that routine life was restored along with observance of steps needed for safety from coronavirus, he said.

The decision has been made to restore construction activities through communication projects to provide employment opportunities and such development schemes were being introduced which could create more and more job opportunities.

The CM said that resumption of transport and industrial sector was allowed so that workers could earn their livelihood. The government wanted to stabilise labourers economically in these difficult conditions, he added.

The CM added that organised efforts were under way to overcome the locust attack in collaboration with the Pakistan army. The locust attack could cause damage in different cities and therefore, district administration has been made alert to immediately repulse it, the CM concluded.