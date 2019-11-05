Ministers must give weigh to standing committees: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the Federal minister should grace the standing committees of the Parliament, with their presence to accelerate the governance.

He said the bureaucracy, most of the time confound the issues instead of solving them, as a result the committees are virtually redundant and kept pending the issues.

Misleading the committee treated as perjury and the punishment for this act is an imprisonment, Ai Muhammad said.

He said the minister can give commitments in the committee to resolve the issues of honorable members of the Parliament.

Earlier, the committee headed by member national assembly (MNA) Amir Dogar summoned National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman in the next meeting with compliance of the grievance of MNA Gul Zafar Khan.

In September 2018, Gul Zafar Khan had raised an issue of blocking of CNIC card of residents of FATA.

The than minister of state for interior Sheryar Khan Afridi assured him that the CNICs of the residents of FATA would be restored after verification.

People of the area are not educated or aware of procedural issues, Gul Zafar Khan said adding a mechanism would have to be evolved to facilitate those people.

Director operations of NADRA informed the committee that NADRA has blocked CNICs of 7,000 people however, 2,000 CNICs are restored on the assurances given by the local notables and the rest of the cases were in pending.

Amir Dogar reprimanded the NADRA officials for their briefing and remarked that the committee aims to solve the problems instead of entering into dead ends.

He summoned NADRA chairman and director general operation to come up with a compliance of the assurance given to the MNA Gul Zafar Khan in September last year.