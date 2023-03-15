UrduPoint.com

Ministers Naveed Qamar, Kh Asif Attend Interactive Session At SCCI

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and attended an interactive session with the business community of the city.

Naveed Qamar acknowledged the role of the industrial city of Sialkot in the economic sustainability of the country over the years. He said that Sialkot exporters and were playing a role of backbone in strengthening the national economy. "Gradually, you will see that Sialkot will be at the forefront not only in historical perspective but also in economic perspective," he added. The minister said that the business community of Sialkot had taken many unprecedented initiatives including establishment of a private-sector airport and an airline.

Naveed Qamar said the model of Sialkot should be replicated across Pakistan and termed it the only solution to prosperity. He said the government was fully aware of problems of the business community and making sincere efforts for their early solution. He said the government would always play the role of a facilitator for the business community and promised all-out support to the export sector of Sialkot in provision of an enabling environment to achieve export-led economic growth. The commerce minister also directed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for developing enhanced linkages with the SCCI and expedite processing of the proposals of the chamber.

Defence Minister Kh Asif told the business community representatives that the government was cognizant of the prevailing economic crisis and its effects on the business community. He shared with the SCCI members that the government, under the patronage of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was striving to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis and the situation would start getting better from June 2023 onwards.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik thanked both the ministers for sparing time to visit the bustling city of Sialkot and for their patient hearing of the issues of the business community. During his address, he invited the attention of the ministers towards the issues and proposals including but not limited to expediting the project of the Sialkot Industrial Zone, an extension of Local Taxes and Levies Drawback (LTLD) and Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) schemes, withdrawal of EPD Circular Letter No. 01 of 2023, rebate on manicure pedicure/beauty instruments, and the abolition of 5% WHT (With-Holding Tax) on export companies for sectors other than surgical instruments.

The two federal ministers acknowledged the proposals and promised that the matters would be resolved at the earliest and a meeting would also be arranged with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for resolution to the issues pertaining to Ministry of Finance and the FBR.

The defence minister announced that the issue of EPD Circular Letter No. 01 of 2023 would be resolved on a permanent basis by March 24, 2023, as assured to the house by federal minister.

Business leader Riazuddin Sheikh, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Whaub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chairman Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) Ijaz Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer AirSial Ameen Ahsan, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Dr Mariam Nouman and Sialkot business community members were also present.

