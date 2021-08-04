UrduPoint.com

Ministers, NSA Condemn India For Not Allowing Foreign Journalist’s Visit To IIOJ&K

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:44 PM

Ministers, NSA condemn India for not allowing foreign journalist’s visit to IIOJ&K

Foreign Minister Qureshi says Pakistan desires peace with India but not at the cost of Kashmiries

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Federal Ministers and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf have condemned India for not allowing independent journalists to visit Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through Wahga.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peace with India but not at the expense of Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the world community must exhort India to treat Kashmiris like human beings. He said India should rescind its unilateral steps and all related instruments of oppression and state terrorism in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf also condemned the Indian move of not allowing foreign journalists visit to the occupied valley.

The Foreign Minister urged India to respect the UN Security Council resolutions and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination. This, he said, will unlock the potential of South Asia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to lend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has asked New Delhi to allow the independent journalists to visit Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and report the facts.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), he regretted that India refused to allow five foreign journalists to visit Pakistan, who were supposed to attend the 5th August session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the Indian agencies are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Talking about the abduction case of the daughter of Afghan ambassador, Sheikh Rashid said a team of Afghanistan is currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation is being extended to them.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said that capacity of National Database Regulatory Authority will be further enhanced to issue the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

He urged the masses to wear mask as it is the issue of precious lives.

