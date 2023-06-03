UrduPoint.com

Ministers Of Awqaf KP, Punjab Visit Shrine Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhah Ali Hajveri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Minister of Information Awqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri.

The provincial ministers laid wreaths at the shrine and recited Fatiha.

They prayed for national security and prosperity.

From the teachings of saints and Sufis, we get the lesson of philanthropy, barrister Feroz Jamal Shah said. The spiritual retreats of the Sufis are the fountains of growth and guidance, Caretaker Minister of Information and Awqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Shrines are a source of sacred spiritual relaxation and the Sufis' message of peace and love, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said in his message to the media men. "If we also follow the footsteps of the Sufis, success in both this world and the hereafter will become our destiny," Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri taught love, humanity, and moral values, said Shah adding, "Hazrat Data Ali Hajuveri made people aware of the teachings of islam by following the Tariqat and Shariat." Earlier, soon after arrival, both the ministers held a meeting with Minister of Housing Punjab Barrister Syed Zafar Ali Nasir.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and the current situation in the country.

In the meeting, attacks on military installations and martyrs' memorials on May 9 were strongly condemned.

In the meeting, full solidarity was expressed with the martyrs and their families. Punjab Information Minister briefed Feroz Jamal Shah on the details of attacks on army installations across the province by miscreants.

The tragic events of May 9 are tantamount to anti-state, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said, adding, "The state is taking legal action against the miscreants involved in the incidents of arson and violence."Kakakhel said the miscreants have revealed their real face and their anti-national agenda. No person is above the constitution and law, said Ali Nasir. The anti-national elements involved in the May 9 incident cannot hide anywhere, Amir Mir said.

The Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the ministers of Punjab about the government's actions against those responsible for the May 9 incidents. The elements involved in the events of May 9 and 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be punished severely, said Shah.

