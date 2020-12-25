Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani

Sindh Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of Member of the National Assembly Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani

In their condolence messages, they prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.