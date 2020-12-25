UrduPoint.com
Ministers Offer Condolences On Demise Of MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:12 AM

Sindh Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of Member of the National Assembly Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Ministers Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of Member of the National Assembly Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jilani.

In their condolence messages, they prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

