Ministers opens 2nd annual Alhamra National Exhibition

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised the second annual "Alhamra National Exhibition" here on Thursday at Alhamra Art Gallery

Punjab Minister of Law Muhammad Basharat Raja inaugurated the exhibition along with LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. He said that the LAC was determined to support art and culture in pursuing excellence, representing the cultural roots and contemporary concerns of people.

He said: "I appreciate the LAC efforts for organising such events for the public especially for our youth", adding that "I am happy to see the great artworks of participants in exhibition.

"I am thrilled to witness the diverse vision of artists regarding perception of society, culture, politics, social issues, art-making and various other genres of arts in their artwork," he added.

In this exhibition, more than 250 artworks from 145 artists from different regions of Pakistan are being displayed.

The displayed featured works were great combination of veteran and senior artists like distinguished artist Saeed Akhtar, RM Naeem, Mian Ejazul Hassan along with emerging artists like Minaa Haroon, Sana Durrani, Abrar Ahmed, Shahid Malik, Tayyaba Sabir and others placed their works on display.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the exhibition provided a platform for the young and artistic youth to see the works of artists from all over Pakistan.

Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, while talking to the media, said that Alhamra National Exhibition was great initiative, taken by the LAC to promote and share the works of artists from all over Pakistan.

This exhibition would continue till Dec 8.